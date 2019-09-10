Cavalli Group Wins Best Developer in Africa Award

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Cavalli Business & Investment Group, the holding company for Deluxe Residences Limited and Global Property Partners (GPP), has won the “Best Developer in Africa” Award at the 2019 Africa Real Estate Conference and Awards (AFRECA) held in Lagos at the Landmark Event Centre last week.

The event was themed “Bridging Investment Gaps in Africa’s Real Estate Markets for Sustainable Growth”

Cavalli Group clinched the honours from other leading names in the Real Estate sector to win the award, which was presented during the AFRECA event.

The Best Developer Award comes shortly after Cavalli Group’s successful launch of its latest project- the iconic $10 Million mixed use development, The Pacific Lagos Towers on Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island.

According to the Managing Director/CEO of Cavalli Group, Mr. Emmanuel Odemayowa, the award attests to the significant strides the Companies under the group have made to help reduce Nigeria’s chronic Housing Deficit through the various quality real estate developments they have undertaken over the years.

He said “The Pacific Lagos” represents a practical demonstration of the Group’s commitment to ensuring that Nigerians are availed with luxury real estate that compares favourably with similar developments in the advanced economies, adding that the AFRECA Award would spur the group to greater heights of achievement.

The Africa Real Estate Conference and Awards is one of the leading platforms organised by the biggest property website PropertPro.ng (A member of the ToLet Property Group). The conference & awards was designed to proffer solutions in Real Estate and to celebrate excellence among stakeholders by recognizing some of the best Real Estate projects across Africa. The Award is meant to reward outstanding achievement in Real Estate Construction and Design. The event attracted many dignitaries and over 1500 international and local delegates.

Apart from The Pacific Lagos, the Cavalli Group have successfully developed and completed many Real Estate projects in Nigeria, all done according to their very exacting standards.

Deluxe Residences, one of the Cavalli Group member companies, has been at the forefront of developing luxury apartments, high-rise residential developments & terraces in Lagos State, with many projects successfully completed and delivered to their various clienteles.

Among these Real Estate projects completed by Deluxe Residences are: The Orchard in Oniru & Lekki axis, Grand Orchard in Oniru, Avant Apartments in Ikoyi, The Vogue Apartments in Oniru and Pacific Heights in Oniru.

Other premium Real Estate Developments currently being built by Deluxe Residences include: Simeon’s Court & The Elite Apartment in Oniru, Heritage Apartments in Victoria Island, The Amlad Place off Banana Island Rd in Ikoyi and The Empire Series in Victoria Island.