Osinbajo Expresses Confidence in METKA’s Solar Project

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed his confidence in the 7.1MW solar hybrid power plant project that was completed at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK) by METKA, an international Engineering-Procurement-Construction (EPC) contractor.

Described as the largest solar hybrid power plant in Africa, Osinbajo noted that the project would impact thousands of students and other members of the university community, enhancing the quality of teaching, research and learning while also empowering the girl child and providing job opportunities for many, in line with the Next Level agenda of the Buhari administration.

METKA used the occasion of the launch of the project to restate its commitment to continually support the energy needs of Nigeria and its people.

Managing Director of METKA Power West Africa, Evangelos Kamaris said: “METKA believes strongly in Nigeria and the vision of its leadership in the power sector, championed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As a core value, we strive for constant business excellence, balancing economic growth and sustainable development, and we will continue to support the efforts of government in the development of the Nigerian electricity market until the nation achieves stable and reliable power supply.”

Under implementation by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the BUK power project is part of the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) – a federal government intervention focused on developing off-grid dedicated independent power plants and rehabilitating existing distribution infrastructure to supply clean, safe and reliable power to 37 federal universities and seven affiliated university teaching hospitals.

Speaking during the launch, the Ministry of Power, Mamman Salleh, stressed government’s commitment to enabling the development of the educational sector, given its importance in catalysing economic growth, by lighting up institutions of learning.

“The Ministry’s power policy specifically targets education to ensure that all federal universities, to begin with, have access to reliable electricity,” he said.

In her remark, Managing Director of REA, Damilola Ogunbiyi, stated: “This is the largest off-grid solar hybrid power plant in Africa, one we, as Nigerians, should be very proud of. The plant will provide electricity for about 55,815 students and 3,077 staff of the university, as well as power 2,850 streetlights.” Also commissioned, was a world-class renewables training centre. Under the EEP, students will be responsible for the project’s sustainability.

The Energizing Education Programme is being implemented in three phases, funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the World Bank and the African Development Bank respectively. ower plants.