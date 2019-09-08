Taraba Killing: Where’s DHQ’s Report?

Without any formal extension of its time frame, the panel set up by the Defence Headquarters and headed by Rear Admiral Ibikunle Olaiya to investigate the killing of three police officers that were on a special operation to arrest a notorious kidnapper, Alhaji Bala Hamisu in Taraba State by soldiers, has missed its deadline about two times.

Naturally, this has begun to generate concern about alleged deliberate attempts to manipulate things given the tension the development generated and the attendant impression it created about the extent of corruption that might be going on within the Army formation.

Ironically, this is unlike any other matter that could be manipulated. Not only is a lot at stake, the world is waiting to see how the Army comes back from the mess, starting with its handling of the investigation, which could see the panel indicting many soldiers and officers for corruption and criminality.

This is why Olaiya’s panel cannot afford to procrastinate any further. That report is germane to many things, including the healing process of the families of the deceased police officers. Please, where is the report? The whole nation is waiting!