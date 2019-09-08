Otunba Subomi Balogun’s Exasperation

Banking and boardroom titan, Otunba Subomi Balogun, is everything you would wish for in life.

Providence, no doubt, has literally lavished its favour on him.

No wonder , his name evokes a lot of images in the minds of many: wealth, success and influence.

The Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State born is unarguably wealthy.

It is also said that the founder of First City Group, the parent body of First City Monument Bank, FCMB, never fails to humbly attribute his successes to God.

This octogenarian, who is a role model to many, is one of the few creatures who always place the Creator first in everything they do.

Very disciplined, he also abhors anything that will tarnish his image in the society.

Perhaps, this explains the shock and disappointment of Otunba Balogun, the head of Fusengbuwa family, one of the largest ruling houses in Ijebuland, as well as Olori Omoba of Ijebuland, over some unsubstantiated reports trending in the social media that he is lining up his son, Ladi Balogun, as the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

It was rumoured that the billionaire’s ruling house is to present the next in line to Awujale and that he has allegedly resolved to present his 47-year old second son rather than taking over the stool himself.

This report, which started trending a few weeks ago, gained traction after the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, warned kingmakers at the 2019 Ojude-Oba Festival not to politicise the selection of his successor or allow moneybags to hijack the process.

This strong message by the very revered Oba Adetona on who becomes his successor further lent credence to the rumour , with the rumour-mongers maintaining that the billionaire banker had been making clandestine moves to get the throne for his favourite son. However, in his reaction, an obviously miffed, Otunba Subomi, who is a very close friend of the Awujale, has reportedly said: “I am most disappointed with the writers and those that are fuelling the rumour that I am plotting (to make) my son – Oladipupo Balogun – who is handling the affairs of my business – to be the next Awujale of Ijebuland, while the Alaiyeluwa is still very much alive.

“We all know that the Awujale, Oba Adetona, and I are friends; both of us are still alive. If the Awujale could make a pronouncement, does that mean that they should use my name to sell their stories?”

Society Watch gathered that prior to the present rumour, Otunba Balogun had been so disturbed about the recent media onslaught against Ladi, who is the Group Chief Executive Officer of First City Group.