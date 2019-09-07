PDP Presents Certificates of Return, INEC Forms to Bayelsa/Kogi Guber Candidates

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday presented certificates of returns and the INEC forms to be filled by the winning governorship candidates of the party in Kogi and Bayelsa states, stating that Nigeria was in dire need of quality leaders.

Secondus also charged all the winning candidates to embark on reconciliation as the party would immediately set up a reconciliation committee to settle all aspirants that participated at the governorship primaries.

He described the gubernatorial primaries as transparent in line with the pledge of National Working Committee (NWC) to always enthrone the best.

Secondus said that the governorship primaries were conducted in line with the party constitution and guidelines, stating that it was not an easy task to conduct primaries among 21 aspirants as in Bayelsa State and 11 aspirants as in Kogi State

The PDP National Chairman urged those that lost in the primaries to bear in mind that power belongs to God and that God’s time was always the best.

He congratulated all the aspirants that participated, saying that they had fulfilled the requirements of good citizens by presenting themselves to lead, “your action is a call to leadership.”

Secondus said that Nigeria was in mess created by APC, and that the country was dangerously sliding to chaos and everyone lived in fear of hunger, insecurity and the economy about to collapse if nothing is done urgently.

“Nigeria is in dire need of good leaders to pull the country from near collapse situation. Do not celebrate yet because Nigeria is in distress. Go and reconcile yourself among the aspirants. Your responsibility is to reconcile and the NWC will soon set up a reconciliation committee to ensure proper reconciliation

“There is no winners and no vanquished. All of you are winners. Nigeria needs you to restore the hope of all Nigerians.”

In the same vein, the National Secretary of PDP, Senator Umar Ysauri, said that the number of states controlled by the APC would be reduced by November 16, explaining that the unity and transparent nature of the primaries of the PDP in the two states of Kogi and Bayelsa would make it happen.

He said that by the grace of God that PDP would retain Bayelsa State and win Kogi State from the APC.

The PDP scribe said that he was happy and elated with the transparent nature of the primaries that produced the two governorship candidates.

Speaking later both the Kogi State governorship candidate, Musa Wada and the Bayelsa State candidate, Senator Diri Douye said that reconciliation and unity would be part of their campaigns.