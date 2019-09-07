Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Wins Global Prestigious Awards

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, launched last year, has gained prominent international recognitions with nine awards. The Eclipse Cross is a strategic model designed by the Japanese automaker, Mitsubishi Motors to join its global line-up of crossover SUVs: the ASX compact SUV and the Outlander.

Sold in over 100 countries the impressive array of honours from all around the world is due to its technical abilities, design, and safety features.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross was acknowledged during the national “Car of the Year in Russia – 2019” award ceremony, named as the best “Compact SUV” in one of the most highly competitive categories.”Car of the Year in Russia” is judged by a public vote and is the largest survey of its kind in the world, with more than a million people voting for their favorites. The votes are independently verified by research company IpsosComcon.

It is not just the public who are impressed; the Eclipse Cross crossover SUV was selected as the “RJC Car of the Year 2019” run by the Automotive Researchers’ & Journalists’ Conference of Japan (RJC).

In 2018, the car earned the highest safety rating according to the independent European organization Euro NCAP and was also awarded by the Nigeria Automotive Journalists Association (NAJA) as the Outstanding SUV design of the year.

Massilia Motors General Manager (Sales), Mr. Tunji Itiola explained: “The SUV is equipped for the Nigerian market with a 2.0 liter Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) petrol engine that allows seamless gear interchange, giving the smoothest driving experience within its category. Not only is the Eclipse Cross a stylish fusion of a sharp coupe and a compact SUV, it has high rough road performance and well-balanced dynamics, due to Mitsubishi’s unique Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) four-wheel-drive system.’’

The Eclipse Cross is an upscale model with super exciting features which include, the Adaptive Cruise Control, which maintains a selected distance between your vehicle and the car ahead using radar. It reduces driving stress, especially during traffic jams on highways and assures better safety.

Another award-winning safety feature of the Eclipse Cross is the Lane Departure Warning Intelligent sensors placed all around the vehicle monitors your surroundings and provide active warnings to alert you of possible danger. For instance, if your car is drifting from its lane while the turn signals are not operating.

To top it all, the most unique innovation of this beauty is the Head-Up Display (HUD), which conveys information above the dashboard for easy viewing.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV – the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 – a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. MMC is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Massilia Motors is the joint venture of the CFAO group and the Chanrai group uniting forces to deliver customer satisfaction. With operations run by CFAO, Massilia Motors is the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Line-up includes: ASX, Eclipse Cross, Outlander, Pajero, Pajero Sport and the L200 pick-up.