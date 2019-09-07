Gombe Acting Chief Judge

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has sworn-in Justice Beatrice Lazarus Iliya as the Acting Chief Judge of Gombe State following the retirement of Justice Hakila Y Heman. Performing the ceremony yesterday afternoon at the banquet hall of the Gombe State Government House, Governor Yahaya expressed his administration’s desire to maintain the harmonious working relationship with the judiciary and legislature. He assured that despite the financial difficulties faced by the state, his government would be committed to improving the general working condition of the judiciary which he outlined as, lacking in sufficient court buildings which has made over 50 per cent of the courts to operate in very old and highly dilapidated rented buildings with obsolete furniture and equipment. He told the acting Chief Judge that while discharging the constitutional duties bestowed on her, to dispense justice to all manner of people in the State; he also reminded her that no person should be discriminated against by virtue of his ethnic origin, race, creed or religion.

He described her as respectable and deserving of the exalted office adding that, “No doubt, her dedication, experience, principled posture and forthrightness makes her an asset not only to judiciary, but the entire State and the country as a whole”.

Earlier, a valedictory court session was held for the immediate past Chief Judge, Justice Hakila Y Heman, at the State High Court where the Governor described him as a legal icon who has contributed immensely to the development of the legal profession and the socio-economic development of Gombe State.