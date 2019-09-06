UAE Ambassador for ‘Akwaaba’

Ambassador of the UAE to Nigeria, Fahd Obaid Mohammad Al Tafaq and the CEO, Dubai Tourism are to lead delegation to 15th Akwaaba African Travel Market 2019. The leading tourism destination in Middle East and Africa, Dubai, will be attending the event scheduled to hold from 22nd -24th September, at Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria. Dubai has become the biggest destination for Nigerian travellers. It is believed that over 300,000 Nigerians pass through Dubai every year.

This year, with more partners and delegates, Dubai would be launching a dedicated breakfast to meet the entire travel trade tagged ‘A glimpse of Dubai’.

About 22 companies and a high-powered delegation from the DTCM would engage Africa on Destination Dubai. Dubai would also be giving out lots of prices and gifts to participants via raffle draws.

DTCM Delegation includes: Issam Kazim CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Stella Obinwa Director Africa, International Operations; Shae Brotherton -Senior Manager Integrated Experience Management; Tareq Binbrek Senior Associate, International Operations; Salim Ali Mohamed Dahman Senior Manager Campaigns, Campaign Management and Janelle Lewis Senior Manager, International Communications, PR and Communications.

This comes as Gambia Tourism Board seeks to renew their presence in Nigeria. The DG of the Gambia Tourism Board – Abdoulie Hydara has confirmed that Nigeria is a very important market for Gambian tourism and the reason for “our attendance at the Akwaaba trade fair every year.”

“Nigerians are known as high spenders and with the close proximity to the Gambia we have an opportunity to penetrate fully in this market.

“Many meetings are lined up during our presence in Nigeria to showcase what the Gambia has to offer to Nigerians,” he added.