The Providence By Mantis Opens in Ikeja

Mary Nnah

Set with a suburban backdrop, away from the energy and excitement of Lagos, The Providence by Mantis, a new by luxury hotelier, Mantis Group, has a modern design, elegant lines. Luxury and class is to be complemented by exemplary service.

Recently unveiled in Ikeja, GRA, Lagos, Africa’s most boisterous business location, Lagos with a deliberate aim to change the game in the continent hospitality industry, The Providence by Mantis, a 79-room high profile luxury hotel located on Oba Akinjobi Street in the upscale area of Ikeja, according to it owners is situated in the Government Reserved Area (GRA) of Ikeja, the capital of Lagos in the South Western part of Nigeria deliberately as it provides an opportunity for globally mobile business people to access the rich potentials of Lagos and Nigeria for the benefit of Africa.

Narrating how it all began, the Chairman, The Providence by Mantis, Hyacinth Oseji who is also into Real Estate, said he always found it difficult getting a quality hotel with all the required facilities to lodge whenever he was at Ikeja environs and even Lagos.

“This was what brought about the birth of The Providence by Mantis. We were able to get expert in getting the desired concept. It is a world class project and the project was executed within 2 years”, said Oseji.

Oseji, who spoke on the bumpy ride that gave birth to the beauty and glamour that was officially unveiled to a select crowd on Saturday August 24, said, “The beauty and allure of The Providence by Mantis gives me a huge sense of fulfilment and optimism that something good can come out of indigenous expertise”.

Emile Muller, Mantis Group’s Head of Operations, Africa an Middle East, who spoke on the choice of The Providence, said, “With The Providence by Mantis, we wanted specific locations and standard while putting into consideration what the owner wants.

“What has made us so happy is the business potential. Although when we came initially, Nigeria was experiencing economic crunch and at a time a lot of hotels were under construction. We are glad we took the risk as there are lots of positives going for us.”

Emeka Thankgod, Marketing Manager of the hotel said, “The ambiance is irresistible, just as we have put together a bouquet of services and products that would always make it a home away from home for any kind of guest that walks into our premises.”