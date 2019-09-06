Execujet Introduces Charges for Passenger Services

Chinedu Eze

Major private jet terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Execujet, has introduced the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) approved new charges for VIP services it provides for travelers and others who use its facility.

In a statement signed by the management of the company, Execujet said the charges are on services provided by handling companies and operators for their “continuous business relationship with ExecuJet Aviation Nigeria FZE in the facilitation of all private and business jets through our FBO and terminal.”

“This is to notify you of some operational changes within our facility due to increased ramp aircraft maneuvering, security and the need for enhanced customer/passenger experience via the new Legend Hotel flight arrival and departure gates that was approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and FAAN on the 10th of June 2019,” the management added.

These charges include Passenger Service Charge (PSC) local departures: N10,000 per passenger (Covers only for access and Lounge waiting at the terminal); Passenger Service Charge (PSC) Int’l Departures: $100 per passenger (Covers only for access and Lounge waiting at the terminal); aircraft push-back per aircraft weight in category; Category A: (0 — 15 ton): $50 per arrival category B: (15.01 — 45 ton): $100 per arrival and baggage handling fees: $50 per flight.

The management said the new charges were introduced to enhance efficiency and safety at the facility.

In a chat, the Chairman and CEO of Quits Aviation Services Limited, which hosts Execujet facility, Sam Iwuajoku, told THISDAY that Execujet provides excellent and special services for distinguished customers who use the private terminal and who appreciate the invaluable services rendered to them.

“These charges are used to offset the services provided by handling companies and others and passenger service charge is shared with FAAN and it has been a normal charge for even scheduled passengers of commercial flights.

“We provide unparalleled service here in a highly secured environment and the kind of service provided here is similar to what you obtain in VIP and private jet terminals all over the world.

“Global leaders who have visited this facility have commended the service provide by Execujet and Legend. We offer exotic service to customers and you have to note that here is a free trade zone with high security apparatus,” Iwuajoku said.

He said that the whole area where the facility is located is covered by CCTV from entrance to exit and movements are recorded and retained for 90 days.