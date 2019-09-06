Buhari Sends Condolence Message to Zimbabwe over Mugabe’s Death

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his message of condolence to the government and people of Zimbabwe over the demise of their former President, Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe passed on in the early hours of Friday at the ripe age of 95.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president commiserated with members, friends and political associates of the late president who fought along with him for Zimbabwe’s independence from colonial rule.

According to the statement, the president believes Mugabe’s sacrifices, especially in the struggle for the political and economic emancipation of his people, will always be remembered by posterity.

It also said the president prayed the Almighty God to grant the soul of the former president rest and comfort his loved ones.