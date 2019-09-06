Accolades for Late Yemisi Oseni, the Iya Ijo

Mary Nnah

As arrangements round off for the funeral ceremony of late Mrs Yemisi Abigail Oseni, nee Ukannah, which takes place today, Friday September 6, 2019 at Adeola Oduntola Hall, No 204 Folagbade Street, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State by 9am, ceaseless tributes keep pouring in torrents from family members and friends.

Some of the most profound encomiums for the deceased were the ones from her immediate family, including one of her daughters, Omorinsola Afolabi who wrote, “Mama, losing you to the cold hands of death made me to realise how important you are.”

“I realise how much I have taken you for granted, I realise that I should have called, visited, opened up, forgiven, talked, laughed more and spent more time and above all, loved much more. I wish I could have one more chance with you mama….

“Although we never had a typical mother-daughter relationship you still loved and protected us with all and everything in you. You were helplessly generous, you cared and worried about everyone else except yourself… you were a strong woman, resilient and a no-nonsense goal getter.

“Mama, thank you for passing these qualities down to us. We love you but God loves you more… continue to rest in paradise peacefully.”

For her son in-law, Ayodele Afolabi, he could not but talked about mama’s generosity and goodness. “You came to this world to serve humanity. I am not surprised you lived a good and enviable life and everybody around you adored you.

“You were always very clean and neatly dressed and I count myself lucky to have you as not just a mother-in-law but a mother. Sleep on Mama. We all miss you greatly”, he noted.

Even the grandchildren had something good to say about Mama, as she was fondly called by her children and close relatives.

“Mama your stay in this world shall never be forgotten, you shall live on forever in our hearts and we thank you for all you have done for us in this family. Rest in peace mama”, wrote her granddaughter, Wuraola Afolabi in her tribute.

For her grandson, Ayobami Afolabi, he said: “Mama lived a life full of “irrevocable righteousness and immense victory.

“This can be seen very obviously in the lives of the children you have. Righteousness is an inherent aspect in this family and there is no denying you played a big part in instilling that into all of our lives.

“You had such a strong presence and as sad as we all are that we can’t see you anymore, we can all definitely still feel you almost as if you were still here with us.

“We can all still feel the warmness of your smile. We can all still feel comfort because we know you are still caring about each and every one of us. And we are all beyond grateful because you disciplined us enough to make the most out of life so we will all continue to be victorious.

“We also thank God because we know He has called you into His presence where His countenance will continually shine upon you and where you will bask in eternal peace, irrevocable righteousness and immense victory.”

Mama who died at the age of 86, will be buried today, Friday, September 6, at Late Pa Ganiyu Oseni’s compound in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Late Yemisi Abigail Oseni, nee Ukannah, was born in the year 1933 into the Ukannah Ogarashi family of Uffa Quarters in Igarra, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Mama got married to Pa Oseni Ganiyu Ojaneye of Ijebu Ode who was on a business sojourn to Mid-Western Region at that time. The union produced six children.

She was a business woman of great repute. She was very aggressive in the pursuit of her business. She detested laziness to the core.

Her business escapades, which started with the sale of fabrics and it took her to Onithsa and Port Harcourt then, transversed the whole of the South and Middle Belt region. She sold what is called ‘Sapele fish’ on a very large scale and thereafter added ‘Sapele water’, which was known then as Ogogoro (local gin).

This gave her a big breakthrough and the entire family got involved. She also had a few years stint with the consolidated brewery, makers of 33 brand of beer. She also was into transportation business. She was indeed a versatile business woman until she retired and passed the baton to her children.

Mama knew and served the Lord Jesus Christ as her Saviour, Lord and Master. She was very active in the vineyard of the Lord Jesus Christ. No wonder she became a Deaconess and ultimately Iya Ijo, the position she held until her passing unto glory.

Mama is survived by five children, which includes Omolewa Agbamu (daughter); Wale Oseni (Son); Omorinsola Afolabi (daughter); Segun Oseni (son) and Adeola Orisabiyi (daughter); in-laws, 14 grandchildren and a great grandchild. She is also survived by sisters and numerous family members.

She will be sorely missed by her family and the entire community whose lives she touched greatly.