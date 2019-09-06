2Baba ‘Next Up’ Talent Hunt Causes Frenzy

Vanessa Obioha

Since the renowned music artiste 2Baba announced on Instagram, a call to entry for ‘Next Up’ – an online talent search for a video director and three vocalists who will perform as a boy band at his ‘20YearsAKing’ concerts, social media has been in a frenzy.

Aspiring musicians uploaded videos of them performing ‘Ole’ the chosen track for the competition online, while some tagged friends and loved ones who deserve a spot in the competition in the comment section.

It is the first time the ‘Amaka’ crooner will be launching a talent hunt show. It requires singers to make a video of a short performance of ‘Ole’ by 2Baba with lead and harmonies whilst using the Acapella Maker app. Consequently, video directors are to shoot an amateur camera phone music video of any 2Baba/2Face’s old song.

The competition is only eligible to youths between the ages of 19 and 22. Entries are to be submitted on Instagram tagging the handles @hypertekdigital @official2baba @officialhiptv, and using the hashtag #20YearsAKing.

Deadline for submission of entries is September 8, 2019, after which eight finalists including five vocalists and three video directors will be selected by judges Cobhams Asuquo and Unlimited L.A for an online voting process to select the final winners.

A former member of the defunct boy band Plantashun Boiz, 2Baba in his Instagram post expressed delight at bringing together a trio boy band and a video director to the Nigerian music space. The mogul’s interest in creating a boy band stems from his 20-year celebration in the Nigerian music industry.

“Next Up seeks to identify and groom budding music talents and video directors into stars. I am looking for three badass vocalists and a video director ready to explore the world of music with me.”

The four winners will each be awarded the sum of N500,000.00, and will have the opportunity of working with 2baba the rest of the ‘20YearsAKing’ project.

Next Up! is part of the activities lined up for ‘20YearsAKing’, a celebration of 20 years since 2Baba scored his first hit as a member of Plantashun Boiz, with their debut single ‘Knock Me Off’ in 1999.

Other activities, projects, and events for the year include a book, a documentary, an album, merchandise, fete, fundraisers, concerts and parties.