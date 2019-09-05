Women Affairs Minister Pledges to Lift Women Football

Women Affairs Minister, Dame Pauline Tallen, has promised to support the growth of the women’s football in Nigeria.

The minister who was at the Agege Stadium along with Sports Minister, Sunday Dare to cheer the Super Falcons to 1-0 victory against Algeria in a

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier on Tuesday, was thrilled by the girls’ fighting spirit against the Algerians, who clearly wanted to upset their hosts.

Nigeria moved to the second round of the qualifying series on 3-0 aggregate.

Speaking to the Falcons after the game, Tallen promised that henceforth she would ensure they are comfortable whenever they represent Nigeria in any competition.

“I will closely work with the Minister of Sports to ensure that everything you need, morally and materially, would be provided for you to excel.

“More importantly, I want to assure you that Nigeria will reward you for everything you have done for the country, but I want you to put nation first always.”

Tallen who is the first Women Affairs Minister to openly identify with the Falcons, and also the only serving female minister to ever watch their game, also promised to sensitise the Presidency on the achievements of the girls and the issues affecting the growth of women football in Nigeria.

Worried by the poor turn out of fans to cheers the team, the Plateau born minister promised to mobilise women groups to support the Falcons any time they have a game, adding that they would start getting the psychological boost they need before and during every assignment.

The Super Falcons, who have more African Nations Cup titles than any other country, recently won the African Games gold medal at the last edition of the continental sports fiesta in Morocco.

Also speaking to the Falcons the Sports Minister charged the girls to continue winning in the race to Tokyo 2020 in order to be one of the teams that will fly Africa’s flag at the women’s football tournament of next year’s Olympics.

Dare also assured that his tenure would focus on a template of providing the best training facilities for both men and women football players to excel, cater for their welfare and work peacefully and harmoniously with the Nigeria Football Federation to guarantee adequate preparation for Nigerian national teams before international matches and championships.

Spain-based forward Asisat Oshoala scored the only goal as Nigeria beat Algeria progress to the third round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The West Africans seeking a fourth qualification for the quadrennial multisport event after debuting at Sydney 2000 and further appearances at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 completed a double over their North African rivals to remain in contention.