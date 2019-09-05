Tribunal Upholds Lagos Mainland House Member’s Election

Akinwale Akintunde

The Lagos State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Ikeja has upheld the victory of a member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Jimoh Abdulakreem Olajide.

In a unanimous ruling, the three-man panel chaired by Justice Kunaza Hamidu, assisted by Justice WR Olamide and Justice SI Okpara dismissed the petitioners’ case with cost.

Olajide is representing the Lagos Mainland Constituency in the House, having been declared winner of the House of Representatives elections held on February 23, 2019.

Olajide defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tajudeen Abdulkareem Agoro, who came second at the poll in the said election.

Not satisfied with Olajide’s victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Agoro and his party, PDP filed the petition challenging Olajide’s victory majorly on two grounds.

The APC and INEC were joined as 2nd and 3rd Respondents in the Petition.

The petitioners, Agoro and PDP had alleged that the February 23, 2019 election was marred with irregularities

They also alleged that the conduct of the eletion was not in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and therefore urged the tribunal to sack Olajide and declare him winner.

Delivering judgment on the matter yesterday, Justice Olamide dismissed the petitioners’ case for failing to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt and upheld the victory of APC candidate, Olajide.

The tribunal agreed with the submissions of Olajide’s counsel, Shittu that the conduct of the election was in total compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act and that it was not marred by irregularities as alleged by the petitioners.