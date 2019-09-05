Firm Celebrates Trade Partners

Raheem Akingbolu

In recognition of the importance of trade partners to its continuous growth over the years, West African Ceramics Limited (WACL), leading manufacturer of ceramic, vitrified and roofing tiles in Nigeria has honoured its trade partners.

The event which was tagged Optimizing Opportunities, according to the company was to celebrate its distributors nationwide for being the pillars upon which their business has stood for the last 24 years. The event which held in Lagos, was a platform for WACL to reward outstanding distributors, announce new trade incentives, as well as receive feedback from its trade partners.

In his welcome address, General Manager, Mr. Bhaskar Rao, stated that “This gathering gives us the opportunity to appreciate our wonderful distributors who have been the mainstay of our business and also to sharpen one another towards better productivity, so that together we can build a better business and create enhanced opportunities for all.”

“As a pioneer of this industry in Africa, we continue to aim to deliver the highest quality marble products and tiles for every home with an adherence to international best practices. To this vision, we have been relentlessly committed from day one and it is the reason we have brought in our partners in progress to strategise and attain new heights together”, he added.

Rao, also charged the distributors to support WACL in breaking new grounds in the year ahead, particularly towards delivering excellence across the brand’s entire value chain.

“Tonight’s awards ceremony is a token to say ‘thank you’. It is our way of encouraging you, our great partners to do more, to continue to support us and to also raise the bar. We see bigger opportunities, we see more possibilities and we are sure that with you by our side, we can continue to grow stronger and achieve even more,” he said.

In his address, the Director, West African Ceramics Limited, Chief Nick Nzeakor, emphasised on the significant and equally strategic role that the company plays in the real estate sector in Nigeria and Africa by extension. WACL in addition to manufacturing quality products also meets the needs for aesthetics and artistry in contemporary building and architecture. He therefore said the company will continue to remain globally competitive by constantly reinventing itself, to compete favourably with imported products so that their customers always get the best.

To achieve this, the Director said, “We will continually invest in capacity building, with the aim of developing capability in line with the Federal Government’s drive to reduce importation and increase local production capacity across industries. Staff training and retraining, equipment upgrades, research and development, strategic alliances and exploration of new markets are some of the many things we are doing to maintain our cutting edge.”

He also charged the distributors to tag along in realizing the vision of the organisation. In his words “We thank you deeply for all the support we have enjoyed from you. Beyond that, we invite you to join us in achieving a brighter future, in building wealth even at a time when it seems more difficult to do so. This vision of course will mean nothing at the end of the day without your support.”

Highlight of the event was the rewarding of distributors for their outstanding sales performances, with several of them winning in different categories of the awards.