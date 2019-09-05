Chi Farms to Increase Production Output

Ugo Aliogo

Chi Farms Limited has revealed plan to increase its production output.

The company said the move was in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive to stop illegal importation of frozen poultry.

The central bank had explained that 1.2 million metric tonnes of poultry consumed in Nigeria were supplied through smuggling.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had pledged to put an end to smuggling and promote local production in Nigeria.

A statement made available to THISDAY by the company’s Corporate Communication Officer,Eniola Oluwatusin, lauded the CBN for its zeal in supporting local production and stated its preparedness for the task ahead.

The General Manager, CHI Farms Dr. Tunji Olaitan, was quoted to have said: “With plans to stop illegal importation, local poultry farmers are saddled with a greater responsibility to feed the nation. We at CHI Farms Limited are ready for this task. We will increase our business operations and improve our warehousing facilities.”

The Managing Director of CHI Farms Limited Martin Middernacht, in the statement explained the premium that the company places on quality, saying “we believe that quality is our integrity.”

He added: “We pride ourselves in knowing that every CHI Farms produce is of the highest quality. We will continue to increase our production and our customers can be reassured that our standard of quality will never dwindle.”