Al Hilal’s Eldin Musa Poses Real Danger to Olympic Eagles

As Nigeria’s Under-23 team, the Olympic Eagles take on their hosts Sudan tonight in a decisive Under-23 AFCON playoff in Omdurman, the Imama Amapakabo coached team has been warned to beware of Al Hilal striker Walaa Eldin Musa.

Eldin Musa who has already been capped by the Sudan full international team will be the man to watch when the Olympic Eagles

File out at 7pm this evening.

Eldin Musa, 19, is widely regarded as the future of Sudan football.

He is fast, has a good physical presence and knows his way to goal as he proved at last year’s CHAN and the CAF Champions League.

He has already sent a warning signal to Nigeria when he scored twice for Al Hilal against a Moroccan club in the Arabian Championship recently.

It will now left to be seen whether a defence made up of players from the domestic league can keep this sharp shooter at bay.

Down memory lane, it was Sudan who sent the Flying Eagles packing from the 2017 Under-20 AFCON.

The return leg match will be played on September 10 in Asaba with the winners over the two legs progressing to the Under-23 AFCON in Egypt in November.