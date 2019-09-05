Adebayo Announced for Global Capital Strategy Session

Peter Uzoho

The Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, has been confirmed to be the Special Guest of Honour and Chief Investment host at the Global Capital Strategy Session organised by the Nicky Okoye Organisation Inc, to be held at the Nigerian Stock Exchange next Tuesday.

A statement disclosed that the event was designed to create a platform for the West African entrepreneurship and business community, to participate in the development of strategies that would attract investment to Nigeria and Africa. “Some Nations of Europe, Asia and the United States have created funding support schemes which are providing the much needed financial support for businesses in Africa to expand and respond to market opportunities,” it stated.

According to the report, some of the sovereign and national funding support schemes include the $60 billion from the United States; 40 billion euros from the European Union under the European Union Investment Plan; $50 billion from Japan and China’s belts and roads initiative which has invested over $900 billion so far in projects across the World.

The founder of the Nicky Okoye Organisation and the President/ CEO of the Anabel Group of companies, Dr. Nicky Okoye, would be the keynote speaker at the event and he is expected to discuss innovative approach to aggregating foreign capital which his firm had developed and for which Nigerian and West African Entrepreneurs and businesses could adopt across the world’s sovereign guarantee schemes.

Okoye, is a former Merrill Lynch Financial Consultant, co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Transcorp Plc, former CEO of NITEL, and former Chief Strategy Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.