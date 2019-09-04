Real Estate Entrepreneurs Advised to Support Employees for Firm’s Growth

Bennett Oghif

The Chief Executive Officer, of RealtyPros Investment, Mr. Azonobi Obinna has urged fellow entrepreneurs not to be stingy with their dreams and aspirations and to support those behind their success.

Obinna, who said this recently at the one-year anniversary of his company, RealtyPros Investment Global Limited, a real estate development company, stated that it was this principle that helped in uplifting his company.

The founder and CEO of RealtyPros Investment Global Ltd said professional commitment, intellectual strength and discipline were the company’s core values and that with the help of its workers, the company has successfully positioned itself as a brand that represents excellence, innovation, integrity and unrivalled customer service.

He said in only one year of operation, Realty Pros has embarked on 11 major housing projects, over five satellite branches, with 20 in-house staff and over 7,000 independent sales consultants.

In achieving all these, the company maintains a record zero debt profile, the company’s officials said.

The company, which was founded in August 2018 by Mr. Obinna Azonobi and registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to carry out Real Estate Development, Property Brokerage and Real Estate Portfolio Management has successfully positioned itself as a leading indigenous real estate Company, he said.

He said the company is constantly making an impact to ensure a significant reduction in the housing deficit in Lagos state and Nigeria at large.

“Staff, guests and colleagues met at Leawood Hotel, Sangotedo, Lagos state to celebrate the company and over 100 guests were in attendance. The event kicked off with a Red carpet where guests were interviewed.

Following the Red Carpet Event, a few testimonials from partners were shared at the event. Guests spoke about the competence of Realty Pros and of Mr. Azonobi himself.

The major highlight of the event was the announcement of the launch of Realty Pros magazine and the awarding of over 10 partners and consultants with land valued over a million naira each.

A client of the company said, “The achievements of RealtyPros in one year is beyond words and we at Mycrib.com.ng are proud to work with RealtyPros Investment in taking the real estate industry to the next level.

The event was later concluded with Realty Pros awarding deserving employees and partners. In return, the company was applauded for its generosity by the chairman of the event.