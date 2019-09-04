House May Reconvene over Xenophobic Attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

As concerns mount over the renewed attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has noted that the lower chamber of the National Assembly may reconvene to address the burning issue of attacks.

The Speaker joined other Nigerians to condemn the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Gbajabiamila, wrote on his Twitter handle yesterday that he would be cutting his journey to Tanzania for the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPA) short to reconvene the House to address the issue which is endangering the lives of Nigerians in South Africa.

According to him, “I will be cutting short my trip to Tanzania for the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference @CPA Secretariat and will be leaving today (Tuesday), for the leadership of the @HouseNGR to consider cutting short the recess and reconvening for one day to address the killings of Nigerians in SA (South Africa).”

In a similar vein, the lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in Ondo State, Hon. Gboluga Dele Ikengboju, has condemned the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Ikengboju, in a statement, said South Africans should respect the rights of other Africans across the continent to live peacefully as law-abiding residents in any country of their choice, as enshrined in the African Charter for Human and People’s Rights.

According to him, Article 4 and 6 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights is clear: “Human beings are inviolable. Every human being shall be entitled to respect for his life and the integrity of his person. No one may be arbitrarily deprived of this right.”

“Every individual shall have the right to liberty and to the security of his person. No one may be deprived of his freedom except for reasons and conditions previously laid down by law. In particular, no one may be arbitrarily arrested or detained.

“Our brothers in South Africa must also remember the historical contributions of the Nigerian government and people to the anti-apartheid struggle for their liberation, when over $10.5 million dollars was donated to the Southern Africa Relief Fund (SAFR) by the Nigerian workers and students,” he said.