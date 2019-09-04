Air Peace Volunteers to Evacuate Nigerians from South Africa, Evacuation Begins Sept. 6

FG advises interested Nigerians to contact High Commission in Pretoria

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government has revealed that Air Peace Airlines has volunteered to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria free-of-charge from South Africa starting from Friday, following the recent xenophobic attacks.

The Spokesperson of the ministry, Ferdinand Nwonye, disclosed this in a statement issued Friday night.

He said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that following the recent unfortunate xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa, the Proprietor of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema, has volunteered to send an aircraft from Friday 6th September 2019 to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria free of charge.

“The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture. Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement.”