PDP Tasks Security Agencies on Abducted National Youth Leader

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday charged the Police, Military and Department of State Services (DSS) to, without further delay, secure the release of its National Youth Leader, Hon. SKE Ude-Okoye, who was attacked and abducted by gunmen in Enugu on Monday.

The party in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed shock at the abduction and condemned it as cowardly and reprehensible.

PDP also described the abduction of the Youth Leader as a national challenge and a direct attack on the body of the nation’s youth population, which he symbolises.

According to the statement, PDP cautioned that the development was capable of aggravating the already tensed security situation in the country if not confronted with corresponding security response.

Moreover, PDP said that it was particularly worried about the safety of the Youth Leader and his staff, who were also abducted by the gunmen.

PDP, therefore charged the top command of the Police, the DSS and the military to step into the issue with full force to ensure the immediate release of the Youth Leader as well as track down those behind the dastardly act.

The PDP noted that Hon. Udeh-Okoye has always been at the forefront in efforts towards the development and wellbeing of the youth across the nation and urged the security forces to leave no stone unturned to secure his release.

The party laments the pervading insecurity in the nation and urges the Security authorities not to relent in their efforts and sacrifices in combating acts of terrorism and violence against innocent citizens.

The statement said the party appreciates the outpouring of concerns from well-meaning Nigerians over the development, even as it urged its teeming members and supporters, particularly the youth, to remain calm as the security forces up their rescue efforts.