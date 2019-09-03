Multichoice, MTN Condemn Attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

By Emma Okonji

MultiChoice Nigeria and MTN Nigeria have condemned the recent attacks on Nigerian citizens and their property in South Africa.

The management of the two businesses owned by South Africans, also called for peace in Nigeria and asked Nigerians to shun any form of violence and reprisals.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, “Multichoice Nigeria is committed to uniting Africans through our programming and cultural initiatives. We advocate equality and condemn all forms of discrimination. The ongoing violence in South Africa against foreign nationals is against the spirit of Africa and counter-productive to the decades of work done by African leaders and well-meaning organisations to unite the continent.”

The statement added: “We embrace and celebrate the diversity of varied nationalities, traditions, cultures and religions from across the continent and beyond. This is demonstrated through our multinational stall complement, our multicultural supply chain, as well as the local and international content that we showcase on both our DStv and GOtv platforms. We believe Africa’s lull potential can only be realised through dialogue, peace. and unity.”

This is a sombre period for every African on the continent and beyond. and we urge all our customers, followers and stakeholders to shun violence, the statement added.

In another statement signed by the Manager, Public Relations and Protocol, MTN Nigeria, Onome Okwah, MTN Nigeria said it strongly condemned the attacks.

“MTN Nigeria strongly condemns hate, prejudice and xenophobia and reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of all violence.

” We seek to connect people, bring people together and provide a platform for everyone’s voice to be heard. We are against all forms of bigotry and discrimination; they should have no place in society.

Everyone has the right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected — the right to live and earn a living, freely, safely and protected by the law”, the statement said.

Meanwhile the Federal Government, Tuesday, dispatched a special envoy to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa President Muhammadu Buhari’s deep concerns over attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29.