Historian to Deliver Inaugural Lecture on Restructuring, Related Matters

Professor Okechukwu Edward Okeke of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, will deliver the 3rd Inaugural Lecture of the University on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

The title of the lecture, according to the invitation card sent out by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Seth Accra Jaja, is “Of Restructuring and Related Matters: The Historian as Moderator.”

Professor Okeke earned his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) from the University of Nigeria Nsukka; secured his Master of Arts (M.A) from the University of Benin and his Bachelor of Arts (B.A) from University of Port Harcourt.

It is expected that Okeke’s lecture will bring new perspectives to the contentious issue of restructuring the Nigerian federation from the background of the shabby treatment that has been given to history as a subject of study by the country’s authorities.