Edo Exco members commit to deliver on mandates, laud insights at retreat

Members of the Edo State Executive Council (EXCO) have said they would work assiduously to deliver on their sector-specific mandates in the realisation of the vision of Governor Godwin Obaseki, especially as regards improving the lives of Edo people.

They made the submission at the end of a one-day retreat held as orientation for new members of the EXCO, held in Government House, Benin City, during which they were charged to ensure effective service delivery.

The Head of Service, Mr Isaac Ehiozuwa commended the governor for putting resources together to equip his cabinet members with the right orientation to action his marshal plan for the state.

He said the retreat has given them a sense of direction as the lectures delivered will help them in discharging their day-to-day activities as government executives, adding, “We all needed this workshop to have a sense of direction in our different Ministries, Departments and Agencies. Abiding by what was taught, we will not have any cause for regrets. We will join in moving Edo forward.”

He also commended the resource persons for the robust lectures, noting that the lectures will serve as reference materials to the new executive members.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, said the retreat was an orientation course for new members and a refresher course for old members of the state executive council.

Gowon said the different lectures which focused on anti-corruption, leadership, procurement, among others, were insightful and exposed them to a better approach to governance.

Commissioner for Youths, Hon. Damian Lawal, said knowledge gained from the retreat would help to implement their sector-specific mandates in tandem with the mission and vision of the governor.

“We are aides of the Governor and are assisting him to deliver on good governance to citizens of the state,” he added.