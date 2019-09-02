Tribunal Upholds Umahi’s Election

By Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Monday upheld the election of Governor David Umahi who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the March 9 governorship poll in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate in the election, Chief Ajah Agha, had petitioned the Tribunal on what he termed the unlawful exclusion of his name in the ballot by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Delivering judgment at the state High Court premises, Justice A.B. Abdukarim who presided, dismissed the PDM governorship candidate’s petition by for lack of merit.

He said: “PDM did not submit the name of their candidate to INEC when they were supposed to do so. Your party sent the name three days after closure of submission according to finding. Also, your party did not organise primaries as to produce a candidate according to INEC’s guidelines, therefore your petition lacks merit.”

Meanwhile, the member representing Ishielu and Ezza North Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State, Hon. Anayo Nwonu, has congratulated Governor Omahi on his victory at the Tribunal.

Nwonu noted that the tribunal’s judgment, which affirmed the governor’s victory, was a true reflection of the wishes of Ebonyi people which they demonstrated on the March 11, 2019 governorship poll.

In a statement issued by his media office in Abakaliki, the lawmaker noted that he was not surprised about the governor’s victory owing to the general acceptance and popularity which Umahi’s administration is enjoying in the state.

He said that the petitioner’s decision to challenge the outcome of the election was a nullity as Umahi’s election was adjudged by all observers as credible, free and fair.

Nwonu also commended the PDP and the entire people of the state for their continuous support and cooperation for the present leadership in the state.

The lawmaker further expressed satisfaction that the governor has performed creditably well in office.