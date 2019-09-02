Fashola Cautions against Use of Fake Facebook Account in His Name

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has again disclaimed as fake a Facebook account set up in his name alongside his picture warning members of the public against being deceived by dupes and scammers.

Fashola, who on several occasions in the past disclaimed such fake accounts, reiterated that his verified Facebook account remains @BABATUNDEFASHOLA. With several reported and deleted in the past, the latest addition to the several fake accounts setup in the former Lagos State Governor’s name along with his picture reads “FasholaRajiFashola” and the scammers wrote that the federal government was giving out the sum of N700,000 to youths and young adults to enable them pay school fees, set up businesses and invest in businesses, among others.

Part of the publication written in very poor English by the scammers read: “All the Nigeria Citozings of All theand Local Government in Nigeria Are Beneficiary of the Federal Government Money Empowerment to Empower the Youth to Pay There School. Adult to do Business Etc. Contact Number 09035339533).Good News…To All Nigeria Youth and Adult… Federal Government is Giving OutN700,000 Free Cash Transfer To All To Empower the Youth Further Their Educations, Open Good Business and Learn Good Works. Call Mr. Adebayo Kola, the federal government Cashier on 09035339533. All the Nigerian Citizens of All the States and Local Governments … (sic).”

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Communication, Mr. Hakeem Bello, the minister described as unfortunate the fact that despite repeated warnings and disclaimers, certain unscrupulous elements still engage in the act of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through different social media platforms falsely linked to him.

The call, he said, coming perhaps for the umpteenth time, had become necessary in view of the increasing activities of the scammers.

Advising members of the public to always clarify with the appropriate agencies of government at all levels before engaging in any dealings with people purportedly working for them, the statement urged people to report to the law enforcement agencies so that those involved in the nefarious acts could be brought to justice.