Elumelu, Others Remain Suspended,  Says PDP

Our report is ready, says BoT chairman

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said that the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and others remained suspended from the party, pending when the National Working Committee (NWC) receives and review the report of the investigation on the alleged disobedience of the lawmakers to the party’s directives.

This was disclosed to THISDAY by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan when contacted on the fate of members of the party whose suspension was supposed to last for one month for their alleged disobedience to the decision of NWC to adopt Hon. Kingsley Chinda and others as the minority principal officers.

The suspended members are Elumelu, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwadi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

Justifying the suspension, the NWC had said that after preliminary examination, it was evident that the roles played by the above-mentioned members, bordered on indiscipline, insubordination and disobedience of party directives, contrary to Section 58 (1)(b)(c)(f)(h) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), which provides that:

It later set up a committee headed by a former Senate president, Senator Adolphus Wabara but the committee was yet to submit its report.

Speaking with THISDAY yesterday, Ologbondiyan said that as far as the NWC was concerned, Wabara’s committee was yet to submit its report.

He argued that Elumelu and others remained suspended until the committee submits its report and it is reviewed

“As we speak, the Senator Adolphus Wabara-led committee investigating the disobedience to the directives of the NWC is yet to submit their report.

“And there is nothing we can do about it. We cannot force the committee to submit their report, but what I can tell you is that their suspension remains,” he explained. Also speaking to THISDAY on the same matter, the BoT Chairman of PDP, Senator Walid Jubrin said the committee’s report was ready and would be submitted on Tuesday (tomorrow) or Wednesday this week.

“Yes, Senator Wabara who is the secretary of BoT told me that their report is ready and it will be submitted Tuesday or Wednesday as I am not around,” he added.