Didams: Why I Left Veritas Kapital

The immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Mr. Polycap Didams has shed more light on his exit from the company.

Didams, in a statement, pointed out that he joined the services of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc in August 2017,

and what was uppermost in his mind was to build a company that could conveniently compete with other companies that are top 10 in the Industry in terms of market share in 4years, build a brand where staff would be proud to work and put in their very best, among others.

“The intention was to handover a strong and responsible brand whenever I decide to leave the company. Thus various strategies were adopted to achieve these goals immediately I took over the Mantle from day one.

“I realised that this was not going to be an easy task especially given the history of the organisation and where we were coming from. For instance, I knew I must find cogent reasons to convince a critical partner in the business- Insurance brokers as well as existing and potential clients on the issue of high turnover of executives of this company in the last eight years.

I was also confronted with a workforce that was highly demoralised due to years of neglect, stagnation in one position for over 5 years- in most cases- and lack of training and one of the poorest paid in the Industry, among other factors that have stagnated the ability of a company with strong fundamentals from taking her rightful place in the Industry. “Of course, we also inherited a company with subsidiaries and associate companies that added no value to the company despite huge investment in them by past board and management,” he added.

Didams, pointed out that having put in two years of great service to the company, he decided leave in July, feeling highly fulfilled because he was able to achieve a lot and also helped to resolve some of the challenges the company faced.

“Again, I feel quite satisfied because just like I had left other companies I managed in the past cleaned without any financial indictment or any professional misconduct, I left Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc. with a very clean record.

“I make bold to say no one has accused me of any financial or professional misconduct. Indeed, I am one of the few MDs that left the company willingly and with clean records,” he added.