Real Estate Top Player, Gerald Anozobo’s New Passion

Multi-millionaire businessman, Gerald Anozobo, once ruled the social scene.

Indeed, it would not have been an exaggeration if he had been described as the “King of Groove”.

While he “reigned”, he drove posh cars, wore expensive designer watches and was a VIP card-carrying member of many A-list night clubs on the Lagos Island. In fact, it was gathered that club owners could afford to shut any other person out of their clubs as long as the man was around.

But suddenly, Azonobo’s face became a rarity at his regular hangouts and social events. This phase, no doubt, gave a lot of his friends a serious concern.

During this period of hiatus, many claimed that Azonobo was broke, while some maintained that he was only trying to kick some old habits. But one thing was obvious: many night clubs counted their losses with his new-found ‘lifestyle’

However, if you think the man is all about ‘grooving, you are dead wrong.

The real estate merchant has another passion, which is to help the youth out of poverty and make them actualise their potential. He has been pursuing this through his KUTH Foundation.

According to the Foundation, eighty percent of the teenagers who engage in drug addiction, cultism, prostitution, teenage pregnancy, abortion, examination malpractices and rape are Secondary School Leavers who failed WAEC at their first sitting and whose parents are unable to re-enroll them for GCE due to a lack of funds.

So, in the bid to curb the moral decadence that the society is faced with, the Foundation mooted the idea of a back-to-school project to the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

Eventually, “KUTH back to School” project was approved, in line with the Stay Alive Programme of the foundation, which has been ongoing since 2014 in some schools and churches across Lagos State.

Speaking on the Foundation, he said: “The idea behind “KUTH Back to School” project is to make available free GCE forms to a minimum of twenty (20) indigent students living within Amuwo Odofin LGA on a regular basis.

“The portal for interested students was opened on August 5, and closed on August 19, 2019.

“Despite the closure of the process, the number had to be increased to twenty-five (25) due to the high number of applications we received. But the new five (5) entrants were late entries.”

The pilot scheme of the project was flagged off on August 21, 2019 at Frankkids Amusement Park, Festac Town, where Twenty-five (25) students who met the Foundation’s criteria were formally presented with their GCE forms.

In his goodwill message, the Founder/Principal Promoter of KUTH Foundation, Azonobo enjoined the winners to be steadfast in their studies, noting that education is the bedrock for a better future, catalyst for social development and economic emancipation from the shackles of poverty. He assured the participants that the student with the best overall result will be offered a scholarship.