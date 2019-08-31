Plateau to Access $300m from Afri-Japan as Lalong Engages Investors 

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As part of his engagements at the just concluded Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yakohoma, Japan, Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong, has opened discussions on a financing initiative of up to $300 million funding from AFRIJAPAN that could be accessed by the state to finance projects that would have direct impact on the citizens, particularly those in rural areas.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Governor’s Director of Press, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said Lalong was delighted on the window, and assured that his administration would swing into action immediately towards meeting all the requirements to facilitate the funding of many critical projects especially the legacy projects located in all parts of the state.

”He was happy to learn that the funds which were given under a three years moratorium with repayment period of 15 years in the first instance, can eventually translate to grant subject to satisfactory application and utilisation.

“Lalong who attended one of the side events of the conference, Grassroots Initiative Fostering Tangible Change in Livelihoods in West Africa, held talks with Mrs. Rose Oyedele of AFRIJAPAN who spoke on the mandate of the organisation in assisting countries and states to source funds for improving the livelihoods of rural dwellers.

“Oyedele assured the Governor that Plateau State qualifies for such funding,” he said.

The governor was part of the delegation from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum attending the Japan-Africa Business EXPO and Fair in Yakohoma, Japan as part of this year’s Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-7).

Lalong in the company of the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and his counterparts from Niger, Sani Bello and Samuel Ortom of Benue State attended among other events the Seminar/Symposium of the Japan-Africa Business Forum, organised by Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

The governor was accompanied to the event by a member of the Plateau State Economic Team, Prof. Ekoja Benjamin Ekoja, DG PLASMIDA, Mr. Hagai Gutap, and Mr. Chrysogonus Yilzak of the Plateau Investment and Property Development Company.