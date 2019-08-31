Kyari, Shaibu Clash at NNPC Upstream Golf Tournament

Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu will lock horns today at the 2019 edition of NNPC Upstream Golf Tournament at Benin Club golf course, Benin City.

Kyari alongside Shaibu and others guests are expected to perform the ceremonial tee-off at the tournament sponsored by NNPC and its subsidiaries by 10am, while actions continue later on between them to determine the best golfer. The presentation of prizes and closing ceremony is slated for evening.

Speaking on today’s event, BCGS competition/handicap secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Ighodaro remarked that dignitaries across the country and captains in the oil and gas industry, especially from the upstream sector will take part in the tournament. Dr Ighodaro, who won the 2018 edition of the tournament said: “The club on its part has done well in terms of organisation. The tournament is to drive home the NNPC dedication to sustainability of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the society at large.

The NNPC coordinator of the tournament Dr Mohammed Zango said Kyari has accepted to personally do the ceremonial tee-off today at the club. “Kyari is committed to encouraging healthy life style amongst NNPC staffs, strengthening NNPC- host community relationship, and fostering better business relationship amongst captains in the oil and gas industries, in line with his three point agenda of transparency, accountability and performance excellence (TAPE).

“Golf is a game of life. This tournament is an opportunity for NNPC staff, guests and golfers to unwind from their busy schedules and participate fully in the event. It is to maximize the benefit of physical fitness.” The event teed-off yesterday with men’s handicap 19 – 28; veteran men and ladies, as well as super veteran men respectively, while arrival of guests and cocktail party was held last night. Today’s event is for men handicap 0-18 and ladies. Also, NNPC staff, special guests, and guests as well.