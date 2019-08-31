Continental Re Announces Expansion Plans

Continental Re Plc, said that it was strengthening moves to expand footprint in the country to contribute significantly to economic growth.

This is as the company is positioning its business to have an A rating in the industry, to the level of competing with global reinsurance companies.

Group Managing Director/ CEO of the firm, Dr. Femi Oyetunji, explained that part of its strategies for expansion was relocating to a new office building in Victoria Island, Lagos, which he believed, would further help to sustain business growth.

Oyetunji disclosed that the company in the last 10 years had recorded consistent business growth, and increased its footprint across the entire African continent.

He further added that relocating to the new Continental Re Centre would optimally boost staff performance, which would in turn, reflect in productivity status both internally and externally.

He said: “Our vision is to see the new centre become a signature, five-story building of 2463sqm net lettable space offering, the ultimate in modern building services. The centre has been built with in line with acceptable standard for safety, with efficiency and sustainability at the back of our mind.

“The new office will allow our team to operate from three floors of ultra-modern space; in turn, increase productivity as a result of the enhanced functionality of the workspace. The rest of the premier office space will be leased, as we already have a couple of tenants interested in other floors.

“As we approach the unveiling of the new building, we are committed to set the stage for future and sustained growth. we are also eager to use the opportunity to be more productive as well as continue to provide valuable services to our clients”.