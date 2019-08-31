Citing Conflicting Court Orders, APC Defers Bayelsa Guber Primaries

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa



The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday night postponed its Bayelsa governorship primaries earlier scheduled for today, citing what it said were conflicting court injunctions on the matter.

The decision came after a stakeholders’ meeting chaired by the Returning Officer, for the Bayelsa governorship primaries, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State, stated that the primaries would now hold on or before the deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which is on September 5.

A statement signed by the electoral committee’s Secretary, Senator Emmanuel Ocheja and made available in Yenagoa, noted that the APC was stepping down the primaries temporarily in deference to court injunctions obtained by certain individuals within the party over the mode of primaries to be adopted.

A Bayelsa State High Court had granted an interim order restraining the party from adopting the direct primary for the rescheduled August 31 governorship primary.

Justice E. G. Omukoro granted the order upon hearing a motion ex parte moved by the applicant’s counsel, Gideon Elebe.

The applicants were Japan Christopher, Evinson Oyindeyinfa, Oddu Ovinmiebi and Obiriki Isaiah.

Last night’s statement noted that the committee would await further directives from the national headquarters on the next line of action.

“His excellency, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who is the returning officer for the Bayelsa 2019 governorship election wishes members of the party and the general public to note that the primary election scheduled to take place tomorrow (today) has been postponed.

“As a law abiding party with respect for its constitution and of the land, the APC is aware of conflicting orders from courts of equal jurisdiction on the Bayelsa governorship primary election.

“As a result of the conflicting orders and following a meeting that Governor Mai Mala Buni had with the aspirants and party stakeholders in Yenagoa this evening, it was resolved that the primary election should be postponed until the committee headed by the governor receives clear direction from the headquarters of the party on the matter.

“ The party members and especially the aspirants are assured that the Bayelsa 2019 governorship primaries will take place within the timeframe stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, “ the statement concluded.