Canada: Ethiopian Airline emerges official carrier for LGC 2019 Canada-Nigeria Business&Investment summit

The Ethiopian Airline has signed an agreement with the Leadership and Governance Canada Inc. (LGC) hence emerging the official airline carrier for the coming Canada-Nigeria Business & Investment Summit (CNISC) holding in Toronto from October 9th to 12th, 2019.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Toronto, LGC’s President, Mr Sam Adewale, stated that The summit that is expected to attract over 500 delegates and over 200 investors. The global event is being organized by Leadership and Governance Canada Inc. and MineAfrica in collaboration with Nigeria High Commission, Ottawa.

This 1st annual event holding at Radisson Harbourfront Hotel in downtown Toronto will focus on these sectors: Agriculture, infrastructure, Health Care, Power and Alternative Energy, Solid Mining and ICT/Education.

”Since Ethiopian airline is one of the biggest International carriers in Nigeria, it is a welcome development and a square peg in a square hole for Ethiopian Airline to be the major carrier of this year event. The Summit planned as a three-day, World-class business and investment networking and information sharing events CNISC 2019 will focus on the reality of investing in Nigeria, the Blue Economy with presentations and panel discussions on the misconceptions, the challenges and most importantly, the opportunities of investing in Nigeria today”, the statement added.

According to Adewale,it’s not gain saying that Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa; adding that in its seventy plus years of operation, the airline has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

”We therefore at Leadership and Governance Canada Inc. and MineAfrica are delighted to associate with Ethiopian Airline and very proud to have them as this year major carrier of our delegates from Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana and other African countries to Canada”.