Ayo Van Elmar & Rent-a-Party’s Paris Themed  Fashion Party

by Azuka Ogujiuba

Ayo Van Elmar, an Afro-European fusion brand hosted one of the most fabulous fashion parties of the year recently at the Ayo Van Elmar Fashion Cafe.

Three milestones were celebrated as friends and socialites gathered to enjoy the launch of the Spring Summer 2020 collection, the birthday of the creative director, Motunrayo Elizabeth Olaogun, and her graduation from the Fashion Magister Degree from the University of Applied Arts, Vienna.

Guests were hosted at a special Paris themed party beautifully curated by Rent – A – Party

The Ayo Van Elmar brand in collaboration with Rent-A-Party created a thrilling ambience reminiscent of summer in Paris. Cocktails, flowers, bright colors, finger foods, red carpet moments, press interviews, fashion presentations, the Ayo Van Elmar Fashion party cannot be forgotten too soon by those who attended.

And what is a fashion party without a fashion presentation? Models adorned in colorful pieces from SALT strutted and twirled as they commanded everyone’s attention with their fabulously styled hair and alluring gait.

Life music from performing guitarists and singers serenaded the guests.

“…Watching the sun set and gazing at the beauty of light hitting the salt lakes, I studied the reflecting rays and observed light bouncing off the salt beds and this motivated my choice of deep, vivid and vibrant colours for this collection”, Ayo said when asked about the inspiration behind the Salt collection.

Featuring an array of starkly contrasting palettes, experimental fusions, diverse cuts and sheer pieces unfold in a synergy of togetherness, SALT is indeed a collection worth celebrating.