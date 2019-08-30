Pears Announces Winners of ‘Baby of the Year’ Competition

Mary Nnah

Unilever Nigeria Plc., makers of the Pears Baby range, has announced the winner and two runners-up in the Pears ‘Baby of the Year’ competition at the finale held on Thursday, 22 August, 2019. The three babies were selected from over 1,400 entries received across the country.

Themed ‘Cuteness Overload’, interested parents participated in the contest by sharing creative pictures of their children – none older than three years old – with a range of Pears products. Entries were also subjected to online voting with shortlisted candidates proceeding to the next round of the competition.

During the finale held at Radisson hotel, Ikeja, Actor, Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, presided as judges.

The winning families received prizes at the event, with the 2019 ‘Baby of the Year,’ Kamgharida Harvey Udokogu receiving N1million, while the first and second runners-up, Afolayan Armstrong Irekristi and Obenta Fiyinfolouwa Alicia were rewarded with N500,000 and N250,000 respectively.

Delivering her welcome address, Mrs Bunmi Adeniba, Marketing Director, Unilever Ghana Nigeria, emphasised that Pears has been in the market for over 50 years, and has consistently fulfilled its promise of providing pure, mild and gentle products for mothers and their babies.

“The journey of the Pears ‘Baby of the Year’ competition started months ago with over 1,400 babies, and we are very grateful to all the family and friends who have been with us since the beginning. Thank you for sharing the warmth and joy of your babies with us all through this competition,” she said.

Over the years, Pears has continued to conscientiously produce baby care products that keep the baby’s skin nourished and healthy.