Neconde Appoints Emenike Head, Gas Business

Peter Uzoho

Neconde Energy Limited has announced the appointment of Chichi Emenike as the Head, Gas Ventures of the company.

Emenike’s appointment followed the decision of the oil and gas firm to prioritise its gas business and position it as a lead player for developing gas supply in Nigeria

She assumed the role with over two decades of experience in the oil and gas industry spanning the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors. She joined Neconde with capabilities in business development and strategy, project management, technical procurement, and overall contract administration.

After cutting her teeth in the Nigerian Oil & Gas industry as a Project Engineer with Exxon Mobil Nigeria Limited where she garnered cutting edge industry skills and experience over a 10-year period, Emenike moved to Vigeo Oil and Gas as Head, Operations Support Services and Business Development in 2008.

She served in SunTrust Oil Company, JV Partner on OML 56 where she was General Manager for Operations and responsible for overall upstream business development. Before joining Neconde, Emenike was the Head, Business Development and Commercial Operations at Falcon Corporation Limited.

She has a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA in Oil & Gas Management from the prestigious Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen. She is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) and a certified member with the Council for The Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). She is currently the Financial Secretary of the Nigerian Gas Association

A statement from the oil and gas firm quoted its Managing Director, Mr. Frank Edozie, to have said, “Neconde is quite pleased to welcome Chichi Emenike to our team. Her appointment validates our commitment as a company to significantly grow our gas business, which critical in unlocking the vast potentials that exist in Nigeria’s energy sector.”

Neconde is an independent Nigeria Oil and Gas company serving as a special purpose vehicle for the acquisition and development of petroleum assets. In January 2011, the company participated and emerged successful in the bid for the acquisition of 45 per cent stake in OML 42 previously held by Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited.

Neconde’s status as an indigenous company with an excellent management team offers a viable option through which the currently underdeveloped reserves of the Niger Delta could be brought into production with attendant economic benefits for the country.