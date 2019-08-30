Ikeja Electric Kicks off Metering in Akowonjo

Ikeja Electricity (IE) Distribution Company has kicked off the rollout of prepaid meters for customers as part of plans to curb estimated billings and increase power supply in Akowonjo Business Unit.

Speaking at the sensitisation programme in Akowonjo, IE acting Chief Commercial Officer, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu said in line with Nigeria Electricity Regulatory(NERC), customers are expected to pay for meters.

Obi-Chukwu who explained that prepaid meters have never been free, said the cost was factored in the meter billing tariff, adding that the cost of the prepaid over six years ago has been affected by the general cost inflation.

He noted that the launch of the MAP-Meters Asset Provider Scheme in Akowonjo business unit is

to basically ensure that all their customers are metered within the regulatory required time period which is three years.

On the partnership between IE and CONLOG, he said this is to ensure complete metering, adding that he believes it will provide employment for people around Akonwonjo as they need engineers for the mapping.

He also warned that customers should avoid anything associated with theft or meter by-passing, which are criminal in nature.

Also, Business Manager Akowonjo Business Unit, Lawrence Okoye, stated that the IE has been looking for a way to solve the issue of customers in terms of billing complaints.

This he said led to the launch of the Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited (CONLOG), which is a meter asset provider to make sure all their customers are metered.

Okoye who noted that NERC empowers a third party company identified as Meter Asset Provider (MAP). charged customer to go through the know your customer(KYC) for better services.

General Manager CONLOG Meter Solutions Nigeria, Elungile Mzimba, said for potential customers that want a meter, all they need do is to visit IE website and click on map.ikejaelectric.com to complete the KYC (Know your customer) process.

There she said they will provide their personal details and make payment arrangement for any outstanding debt-either one pays upfront or schedule a payment plan.

She added that it is then IE provides the Application Reference Number (ARN) to CONLOG, who would use the information to survey customer’s location and advise on the suitable meter type.

At that point, a letter indicating the amount to pay and and details is issued to the customer and CONLOG is expected to ensure the customer is metered within 10 working days of receipt of payment.

Stating that NERC has provided opportunity for instalmental payments for the meter, which is yet to start, she said the biggest challenges so far is that customers make payment without providing proper references.

In their response, the CDC Chairman Agbado-Okeodo, Comrade Alaye Adebayo said the community has been yearning for the installation of prepaid meters and though IE is coming late, their excitement knows no bounds as this will solve the estimated billing problems.

He also urged the members of the community to cooperate with Ikeja Electric in carrying out this assignment.