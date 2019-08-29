Iwobi, Osimhen on Fire for Everton, Lille

Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen were on fire for their respective clubs in Europe yesterday banging in goals that lifted their teams.

While Osimhen consolidate his position as good replacement for Pepe who left Lille for Arsenal, the former Nigerian Under-17 World Cup winner scored a brace against Saint-Etienne in the 3-0 defeat of the Ligue 1 clash.

In England, Iwobi made his full debut for Everton and scored his first goal on Wednesday evening in the Round 2 of the Carabao Cup at the Sincil Bank Stadium as the Toffees defeated League One side Lincoln City 4-2 to advance to the third round of the competition.

Lincoln City went ahead within the first minute of the match as Harry Anderson finished off a good move with the assist coming from British-born Nigerian striker John Akande.

Iwobi had a chance to grab an equaliser for Everton but his shot was tipped over the bar for a corner kick by Lincoln’s goalkeeper.

Lucas Digne struck home a wonderful freekick for Everton’s equaliser in the 36th minute.

Moise Kean hit the post three minutes later after getting past three defenders.

Gyfil Sigurdsson made it 2-1 for Everton from the penalty spot in the 59th minute but a melee ensued after the spot kick as the English Premier League players hurriedly went for the ball.

Iwobi’s second attempt at goal went wide but Lincoln’s Bruno Andrade let fly a powerful shot to the top of the net for a deserved equaliser.

Iwobi’s first Everton goal came in the 71st minute when Cenk Tosun’s headed effort in the opposition six yard box bounced off the ground and rose nicely for the former Arsenal forward.

Brazilian winger Richarlison however ensured victory was certain with Everton’s fourth goal of the night.