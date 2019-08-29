Hole-in-the-Heart: Little Dalphin Urgently Needs N3.5M to Stay Alive

Martins Ifijeh

One-year-old Dalphin Uwagboe is currently racing against time to live. She is painfully battling with an Atrioventricular Septal Heart Defect (ASHD), commonly known as hole-in-the-heart.

Dalphin was born with the condition, and she urgently needs at least N3.5 million for an open-heart surgery scheduled to be done in India at the earliest possible time, according to her team of Nigerian doctors.

Speaking with THISDAY, her mother, Halimat Uwagboe said, “Dalphin means the world to me. Her father, Victor, and I, have spent all our fortunes just to keep her alive. Right now, her health is deteriorating and we do not have much time anymore. I do not want to lose her. We have borrowed heaven and earth just to keep her alive. She is a loving soul.

“I am calling on kind hearted Nigerians to come to our aid. Doctors at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) have assured us that she will be 100 per cent healthy if we embark on the surgical procedure, but we are limited by funds,” she lamented.

To be part of Dalphin’s journey to recovery, make donations to: Account Number 3107260740, Account Name Halimat Egbeadokhai, Bank Name First Bank. Halimat can be reached on 08131034941 / 09056820786.