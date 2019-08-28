UNIBEN Lagos Alumni Hold AGM, Elect New Executives

Sunday Ehigiator

The Lagos State chapter of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Alumni Association recently held its biannual general meeting to elect new executives who will pioneer its affairs for the next visible years.

At the end of the meeting, the group elected Mr. Stephen Onojomete, Vice-Chairman, Godson Aikoje, Secretary, David Osiezagha, Treasurer, Nwamaka Attueyi, Financial Secretary, Mustapha Abdulbasit, Public Relations Officer, Julius Ebodaghe and Welfare Officer, Nonye Ohi-Alegbe respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Onojomete promised to address some recommendations at the AGM especially the welfare of members.

He thanked all members of the branch and the electoral committee for making the AGM/election a success, saying, “as we look forward to sustaining the enviable achievements of the past administration and steering the wheel of our great branch to new heights, we call on the support of all members of our great branch in taking the branch to greater heights.

“We will work tirelessly on the recommendations of the AGM especially in the areas of member’s welfare, meeting attendance, recognition and celebrations of deserving members of the branch and in joining forces with members of the branch in giving back to our great alma-mater.”

He stressed the need for members to support the branch in moving the institution forward. “As the saying goes, ‘alone we can do so little; together we can do so much’.”