Marathonbet Plans Man City Trophy Tour to Lagos

Foremost Sport betting company, Marathonbet, has concluded plans to thrill football fans in Lagos and environ as the English champions, Manchester City get ready to showcase the English Premiership trophy it won last season.

According to top officials of the Sport betting company, the event will afford selected fans to see the most celebrated league trophy in the world, English Premiership trophy at an exclusive venue in Lagos on Friday.

The event will allow many fans to take memorable pictures at close range with the iconic object.

Aside the EPL trophy, fans, courtesy of Marathonbet will also see the display of all the other five trophies won by Manchester City in 2018/19 season which is a record by English football standard.

Other other trophies for display are the FA Cup, the Women FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the WSL Cup and Community Shield which was the latest installment.

The event will also afford the lucky fans to interact with some legends of the club.

Marathonbet is the official sports bet partner of Manchester City.