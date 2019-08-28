Group Urges NIMASA to Engage Qualified Auditors on Seafarers’ Examination

Eromosele Abiodun

As part of measures to move the nation’s maritime industry forward, the Alumni of Maritime Academy of Nigeria Oron (AMANO), has stated that following the 2006 International Labour Organisation (ILO) convention and the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) should entrust qualified auditors with the assessment of seafarers’ examination and certification.

This was made known in a communiqué released after the second AMANO Stakeholders Forum tagged, “Cabotage Act: 16 Years After, What Have We Achieved,” held in Lagos.

AMANO in the communiqué signed by its President, Austin Umezurike, resolved that Public Private Partnership (PPP) should be encouraged, “as the execution and implementation of the Cabotage Act is not solely restricted to the government and its agencies. A good partnership structure will enhance capacity building and local content development.

“The federal government through the Ministry of Transportation should work to review the remuneration package for the teaching staff at Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) Oron, to make it possible for it to attract experienced and competent mariners as lecturers.

“This concept is to extend to other relevant government Maritime Agencies to attract professionals AMANO to intensify its presence in the industry and should be a part of the NIMASA Stakeholders Committee on the Five Years Strategic Plan for cessation of waivers.”

Also, inadequacy of competent and experienced Nigerian seafarers to properly support the industry, poor facilities & up-to-date curriculum at the various Maritime Education and Training institutions in the country, especially the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, were identified as the major issues facing the full implementation of the Cabotage Act 2003.

Others, are, negligence by most stakeholders who hold government solely responsible for the successful implementation of the Act, poor quality control measures by the relevant government agencies, ineffective Monitoring of the compliance to the provisions of the Act by the NIMASA and absence of professionals in key decision-making positions in the Maritime Industry.

They added that the aim of the event was to bring together relevant players in the maritime industry to critically examine the cabotage Act and unveil its accomplishments, failures and potentials.

“The forum featured presentations by representatives of Shipowners, Seafarers and the Administration. The forum was honoured by the presence of the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Peterside Dakuku and other prominent Maritime Stakeholders who deliberated intensely on various aspects of the Act and concluded that, although the Act has faced some challenges, the industry has no doubt benefited from it, “it stated.