Buhari Appoints New Board for NDDC

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has, subject to Senate confirmation, approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), with the former deputy governor of Edo State, Pius Odubu, as the Chairman and Bernard O. Okumagba being proposed as managing director.

Also recommended to the Senate for confirmation include, Executive Director, Projects, Mr. Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom); Executive Director, Finance and Admin, Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa); Prophet Jones Erue (Delta); Victor Ekhator (Edo); and Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh (Rivers).

Others include, Nwogu Nwogu (Abia); Theodore A. Allison (Bayelsa); Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom); Cross Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River); Olugbenga Elema (Ondo State); Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo State); Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano State), representing North-west; Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa State), representing North-east; and Badmus Mutalib (Lagos State), representing South-west.

In a statement signed yesterday by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) for Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun A. Adekunle, the interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand-over to the most senior director in the commission.

The chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board have been invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday at 2.00 p.m. for proper documentation and briefing.