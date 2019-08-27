Stanbic IBTC Plants 30 Mahogany Trees at Lekki Conservation Centre

Bennett Oghifo

In a bid to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its establishment, Stanbic IBTC planted 30 trees at Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC), an urban jungle in the heart of Lagos that also serves as the headquarters of Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF).

The tree planting exercise was led by the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Dr. Demola Sogunle, accompanied by the Head Marketing & Communications, Stanbic IBTC, Mrs. Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, among others.

The species planted were the African Mahogany and Ijebu Mahogany. These two species were chosen because both were hard wood of the same family, ever green and medicinal.

Sogunle said the tree-planting exercise was in line with Stanbic IBTC’s value drivers which include being customer-centric, employee engagement and being socially, environmentally and economically impactful to the society at large.

He assured that Stanbic IBTC would complete the tree planting exercise in the six geo political zones of the country by the end of 2019. He said: “We are planting 30 trees in the six geopolitical zones of the country. This is the fourth tree planting exercise we are engaging in this year.”

Sogunle stated further: “What Stanbic IBTC is doing also coincides with our 30th anniversary celebration. One of the best ways to celebrate this milestone is to contribute to the environment by the planting of trees to prevent deforestation in the country.”

Reacting to this laudable action, the Director General of NCF, Dr. Muhtari Amuni-Kano, said that “I commend what the organization is doing and they have promised to replicate the planting in the six geo political zones of the country. I hope the public, companies and governments can do more to take to this habit of planting trees in hundreds.”

He said further that “This is something I will recommend to every Nigerian; to plant trees to commemorate special events in their lives because trees are long lasting and you remember that event whenever you see such trees. If you have an occasion to commemorate, whether marriage, the birth of a child, jubilees, any birthday or landmark event, then plant trees.”

The exercise was also witnessed by the Management Staff of NCF and Project Manager of LCC.