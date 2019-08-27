Police Confirm High Court Judge Missing in Abuja

The Nigerian Police have confirmed the disappearance of a Federal High Court judge, Justice Idrissa Saleh.

Justice Saleh was said to have gone out in a taxi on Saturday and did not return home.

This development, it was learnt, forced the family members to declare him missing and report to the Police.

According to family sources, the judge went to hospital at the Central Business District, Abuja, to receive treatment for an undisclosed ailment and allegedly discharged himself from the hospital without informing the doctors or nurses.

One of the sources added that the judge left in a taxi without his phone, making it difficult for security operatives to track his location.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Bala Ciroma, has confirmed the incident, and gave an assurance that the police have launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the judge.