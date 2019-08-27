One Dead, Four Injured as Gunmen Attack Farmers in Taraba

One person has been reportedly killed and four others injured after gunmen attacked a farm along Kasuwan Haske Tanaye, in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to the Chairman of the Council Shiban Tikari, the five persons who are all family members were harvesting their crops when the bandits stormed the farm and opened fire on them.

He said one of the victims died after he sustained serious gunshot wounds, while the remaining four are undergoing treatment in one of the hospitals located in the area.

Channels TV reported that the area, which is the home town of both Governor Darius Ishaku and the former Minister of Defence, General (rtd) Theophilus Y. Danjuma, has been notorious for various crimes ranging from kidnappings, communal clashes, to armed robbery.

The Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, said the suspects are yet to be identified but more patrol teams have been deployed to the area for possible arrest.