Elumelu in Japan, to Deliver TICAD Keynote Address

The founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Tony Elumelu, will speak at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), taking place in Yokohama, Japan from August 28 – 30, 2019.

Elumelu, will ensure that the voice of a new generation of African entrepreneurs, capable of transforming the continent, is heard at the highest level, a statement yesterday explained.

The chairman of Heirs Holdings would also speak alongside global and African political and business leaders, including Prime Minister Shinzō Abe of Japan; President, Mr. Muhammadu Buhari; H.E. Mr. Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt and Chair of the African Union (AU); H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa; and H.E. Mr. Paul Kigame, President of Rwanda.

Elumelu, would deliver the keynote speech at the Plenary Public-Private Business Dialogue, the core session, that brings together Japanese and African public and private sector leaders at TICAD.

At the event, he would, “promote his philosophy, Africapitalism, which posits entrepreneurship being the key to unlocking economic transformation in Africa as he highlights the urgent need to empower young entrepreneurs and how critical it is for governments and other policy makers to create the enabling environment that ensures entrepreneurial led growth.”

The statement added: “Following a welcome address by the Japanese Prime Minister, Mr Shinzo Abe, Elumelu will deliver the keynote address at the official Business Forum, hosted by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO). The Conference provides a unique platform for key decision makers from Japan and Africa, both in business and politics, to identify opportunities for investment and knowledge exchange.

“At a time when international governments and agencies are increasingly recognising that the route to Africa’s transformation is through African-led solutions and private sector growth, Elumelu’s track record of success, founding UBA, now one of Africa’s leading financial services groups, with presence in twenty African countries, New York, Paris and London as well as his multi-sector proprietary investment holding company, Heirs Holdings, employing over 30,000 Africans, typifies a new generation of African business dynamism,” the statement added.

Also, Elumelu, during his visit to Japan, would join the President of Rwanda and Co-Chair of the Leaders’ Group of Generation Unlimited (Gen-U), Paul Kagame and UNICEF’s Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, to co-chair a breakfast meeting focused on catalysing investment in African youths and developing a specific vision for job creation in Africa.